Without Warning: The James Brady Story

Based on a true story, this film focuses on James Brady, the press secretary to Ronald Reagan who was severely injured in an attempt on the president's life. When John Hinckley Jr. tries to kill Reagan, he also shoots Brady. Although Brady recuperates, he is left partially paralyzed and continues to heal with the support of his wife, Sarah. The shooting inspires Brady to seek stricter gun control laws, resulting in the Brady Bill.
