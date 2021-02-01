X-Files, The

12 Nominations
Two FBI agents, Fox Mulder the believer and Dana Scully the skeptic, investigate the strange and unexplained while hidden forces work to impede their efforts.
Gillian Anderson,David Duchovny,Barbara Hershey,Tony Shalhoub,Bruce Weitz,Richard Beymer,Bryan Cranston,Lily Tomlin,John Hawkes,Geoffrey Lewis,Scott Wilson,Felicity Huffman,Jack Black,Jodie Foster,Ed Asner,Burt Reynolds,David Bowie,Ann Dowd,Jane Lynch,Haley Joel Osment,R. Lee Ermey,Kim Darby,Ryan Reynolds,James Franco,Grant Heslov,Wendie Malick
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1999 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDavid Duchovny
1999 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesGillian Anderson
1999 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesX-Files, The
1998 Winner
Best Drama SeriesX-Files, The
1998 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDavid Duchovny
1998 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesGillian Anderson
1997 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDavid Duchovny
1997 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesGillian Anderson
1997 Winner
Best Drama SeriesX-Files, The
1996 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesDavid Duchovny
1996 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesGillian Anderson
