Golden Globe Awards

1999
1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
David Duchovny

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Gillian Anderson

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Drama Series
X-Files, The
1998
1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Drama Series
X-Files, The

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
David Duchovny

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
1997
1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
David Duchovny

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Gillian Anderson

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Drama Series
X-Files, The
1996
1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
David Duchovny

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Gillian Anderson
1995
1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Drama Series
X-Files, The
