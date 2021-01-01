Golden Globes logo

Year in the Life, A

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Joe Gardner, a child of the Depression, is a successful plastics manufacturer in Seattle, Washington. After his wife dies, his four adult children move back in. Anne, 35 and an ex-hippie, has been divorced twice and returns with her two children, David and Sunny. Lindley, 31, is a sales representative in her father's company and a new mother. Jack, 30, is a drifter "trying to find himself," and Sam, Joe's youngest child, is a preppy who is married to Kay, a free-spirit.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1988
Awards Database

1988 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Richard Kiley

1988 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Year in the Life, A
