Golden Globes logo

Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women

1 Nominations
Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women - tv movie poster

Four women intimate with the showman tell his life story.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1979
1979
Awards Database

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Television Movie
Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.