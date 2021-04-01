Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Benjamin Sorkin (born June 9, 1961 in New York City) wrote screenplays for A Few Good Men (1993) from his 1989 Broadway play and The American President (1996) both directed by Rob Reiner, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols, The Social Network (2011) by David Fincher and Steve Jobs (2015) by Danny Boyle. He co-wrote Moneyball (2011) with Steve Zallian.

On television he wrote and created the series Sports Night (1998-2000), The West Wing (1999-2006), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007), The Newswroom (2011-2014).

Sorkin made his directorial debut from his screenplay with Molly’s Game (2017) starring Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), Being the Ricardos (2021) with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.