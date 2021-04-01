Golden Globes logo

Aaron Sorkin

10 Nominations
3 Wins
Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Benjamin Sorkin (born June 9, 1961 in New York City) wrote screenplays for A Few Good Men (1993) from his 1989 Broadway play and The American President (1996) both directed by Rob Reiner, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols, The Social Network (2011) by David Fincher and Steve Jobs (2015) by Danny Boyle. He co-wrote Moneyball (2011) with Steve Zallian.

On television he wrote and created the series Sports Night (1998-2000), The West Wing (1999-2006), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007), The Newswroom (2011-2014).

Sorkin made his directorial debut from his screenplay with Molly’s Game (2017) starring Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), Being the Ricardos (2021) with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Trial of the Chicago 7, The

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Steve Jobs

2011 Winner

2011 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
The Social Network

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Being the Ricardos

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Trial of the Chicago 7, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Molly's Game

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Moneyball

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Charlie Wilson's War

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
American President, The

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Few Good Men, A
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.