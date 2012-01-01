Golden Globes logo

Adam Driver

2 Nominations

Adam Driver (born November 19, 1983 in San Diego, California) was a regular in the TV series Girls (2012-2017) by Lena Dunham. In movies, he played photographer Rick Smolan in Tracks (2013) directed by John Curran from the memoir by Robyn Davidson, acted in While We’re Young (2014) by Noah Baumbach, Paterson (2016) by Jim Jarmusch, Logan Lucky (2017) by Steven Soderbergh, Silence (2016) by Martin Scorsese with Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018) by Terry Gilliam, BlacKkKlansman (2018) by Spike Lee with John David Washington. The Report (2019) with Annette Bening, Marriage Story (2019) by Noah Baumbach with Scarlett Johansson. Driver played Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequels The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He acted with Marion Cotillard in the musical Annette (2021) by Leos Carax, in two movies directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel (2021) with Matt Damon and House of Gucci (2021) with Lady Gaga.

Lea el perfil de Adam Driver-Marriage Story, por Gabriel Lerman.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Marriage Story

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
BlacKkKlansman
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.