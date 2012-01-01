Adam Driver (born November 19, 1983 in San Diego, California) was a regular in the TV series Girls (2012-2017) by Lena Dunham. In movies, he played photographer Rick Smolan in Tracks (2013) directed by John Curran from the memoir by Robyn Davidson, acted in While We’re Young (2014) by Noah Baumbach, Paterson (2016) by Jim Jarmusch, Logan Lucky (2017) by Steven Soderbergh, Silence (2016) by Martin Scorsese with Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018) by Terry Gilliam, BlacKkKlansman (2018) by Spike Lee with John David Washington. The Report (2019) with Annette Bening, Marriage Story (2019) by Noah Baumbach with Scarlett Johansson. Driver played Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequels The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He acted with Marion Cotillard in the musical Annette (2021) by Leos Carax, in two movies directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel (2021) with Matt Damon and House of Gucci (2021) with Lady Gaga.

