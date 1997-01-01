Alfredo James “Al” Pacino (born in New York City, April 25, 1940) is one of the most admired actors of American cinema. He played Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972) by Francis Coppola, The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990). He starred in Serpico (1973) and Dog Day Afternoon (1975) directed by Sidney Lumet, Scarface (1983) and Carlito’s Way (1993) by Brian DePalma, Sea of Love (1989) by Harold Becker, Dick Tracy (1990) by Warren Beatty, Frankie & Johnny (1991) by Garry Marshall with Michelle Pfeiffer, Scent of a Woman (1992) by Martin Brest, Heat (1995) with Robert DeNiro and The Insider (1999) with Russell Crowe both directed by Michael Mann, Donnie Brasco (1997) by Mike Newell with Johnny Depp, The Devil’s Advocate (1997) by Taylor Hackford with Keanu Reeves, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, Insomnia (2002) by Christopher Nolan, The Humbling (2014) by Barry Levinson with Greta Gerwig, Danny Collins (2015). He acted in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) by Quentin Tarantino with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, played Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman (2019) by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro. He played Aldo Gucci in House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott.

On television Pacino starred in Angels in America (2003), You Don't Know Jack (2010), and Phil Spector (2013), Paterno (2018), Hunters (2020).

