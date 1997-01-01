Golden Globes logo

Alfredo James “Al” Pacino (born in New York City, April 25, 1940) is one of the most admired actors of American cinema. He played Michael Corleone in The Godfather (1972) by Francis Coppola, The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990). He starred in Serpico (1973) and Dog Day Afternoon (1975) directed by Sidney Lumet, Scarface (1983) and Carlito’s Way (1993) by Brian DePalma, Sea of Love (1989) by Harold Becker, Dick Tracy (1990) by Warren Beatty, Frankie & Johnny (1991) by Garry Marshall with Michelle Pfeiffer, Scent of a Woman (1992) by Martin Brest, Heat (1995) with Robert DeNiro and The Insider (1999) with Russell Crowe both directed by Michael Mann, Donnie Brasco (1997) by Mike Newell with Johnny Depp, The Devil’s Advocate (1997) by Taylor Hackford with Keanu Reeves, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, Insomnia (2002) by Christopher Nolan, The Humbling (2014) by Barry Levinson with Greta Gerwig, Danny Collins (2015). He acted in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) by Quentin Tarantino with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, played Jimmy Hoffa in The Irishman (2019) by Martin Scorsese with Robert DeNiro. He played Aldo Gucci in House of Gucci (2021) by Ridley Scott.

On television Pacino starred in Angels in America (2003), You Don't Know Jack (2010), and Phil Spector (2013), Paterno (2018), Hunters (2020).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Al Pacino, “The Irishman” by Silvia Bizio

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Al Pacino, 2001 by Philip Berk

2011 Winner

2011 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
You Don't Know Jack

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Angels in America

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Al Pacino

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Scent of a Woman

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Serpico

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hunters

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Irishman, The

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Danny Collins

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Phil Spector

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Glengarry Glen Ross

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Godfather Part III, The

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dick Tracy

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sea of Love

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Scarface

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Author! Author!

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
And Justice for All

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Bobby Deerfield

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Dog Day Afternoon

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Godfather Part II, The

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Godfather, The
