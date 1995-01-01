5 Nominations
3 Wins
Alfonso Cuarón Orozco (born in Mexico City, November 28, 1961) directed A Little Princess (1995) from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 children’s classic, Great Expectations (1998) from Charles Dickens’ 1861 novel, starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). He wrote and directed Y Tu Mamá También (2001) with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal, Children of Men (2006) with Clive Owen, Gravity (2013) with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Cuarón directed the autobiographical Roma (2018) about his childhood in Mexico City.
Read Alfonso Cuarón's profile in Spanish, by Paz Mata.
2019 Winner
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Roma
2019 Winner
Best Director Motion PictureRoma
2014 Winner
Best Director Motion PictureGravity
2019 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureRoma
2002 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Y Tu Mamá También