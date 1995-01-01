Golden Globes logo

Alfonso Cuarón Orozco (born in Mexico City, November 28, 1961) directed A Little Princess (1995) from Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1905 children’s classic, Great Expectations (1998) from Charles Dickens’ 1861 novel, starring Ethan Hawke and Gwyneth Paltrow, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). He wrote and directed Y Tu Mamá También (2001) with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal, Children of Men (2006) with Clive Owen, Gravity (2013) with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. Cuarón directed the autobiographical Roma (2018) about his childhood in Mexico City.

Read Alfonso Cuarón's profile in Spanish, by Paz Mata.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Roma

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Roma

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Gravity

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Roma

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Y Tu Mamá También
