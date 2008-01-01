Golden Globes logo

Amanda Seyfried

1 Nominations
Amanda_Seyfried_102-Armando Gallo

Amanda Seyfried (born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, December 3, 1985) acted in movies like Mamma Mia! (2008) by Phillida Lloyd with Meryl Streep, Letters to Juliet (2010) with Vanessa Redgrave, Red Riding Hood (2011) by Catherine Hardwicke, In Time (2011) with Justin Timberlake, Les Misérables (2012) directed by Tom Hooper, Lovelace (2013), Fathers and Daughters (2015) by Gabriele Muccino, The Last Word (2017) with Shirley MacLaine, Gringo (2018), The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) with Milo Venitmiglia. She played Marion Davis in Mank (2020) by David Fincher.  On television she acted in the series Big Love (2006-2011).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mank
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.