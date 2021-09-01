Golden Globes logo

Amy Adams

9 Nominations
2 Wins
Amy Adams

Amy Lou Adams (born in Vicenza, Italy, August 20, 1974 to American parents) had a cameo in Catch Me If You Can (2002) by Steven Spielberg, attracted critical attention for her performance in Junebug (2005). She played a princess in Enchanted (2007), a nun in Doubt (2008) by John Patrick Shanley, a blogger obsessed with Julia Child in Julie & Julia (2009) by Nora Ephron, both with Meryl Streep. She was Mark Wahlberg’s girlfriend in The Fighter (2011) and Christian Bale’s partner in American Hustle (2013) both directed by David O. Russell, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s wife in The Master (2012) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Clint Eastwood’s daughter in Trouble with the Curve (2012), Joaquin Phoenix’s best friend in Her (2013) by Spike Jonze. She played painter Margaret Keane in Big Eyes (2014) by Tim Burton, DC Comics Lois Lane in Man of Steel (2013) with Henry Cavill as Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), with Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, all three directed by Zack Snyder. Adams starred with Jeremy Renner in Arrival (2016) by Denis Villeneuve, with Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals (2016) by Tom Ford, with Christian Bale in Vice (2018) by Adam McKay, with Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy (2020) by Ron Howard.

On television, Adams starred in the limited series Sharp Objects (2018) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2006 novel by Gillian Flynn.

Read Amy Adams by Emanuel Levy.

En español, por Gabriel Lerman.

 

 

 

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Big Eyes

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
American Hustle

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Sharp Objects

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Vice

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Arrival

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Master, The

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Fighter, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Doubt

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Enchanted
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.