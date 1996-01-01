Golden Globes logo

Amy Madigan

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Amy Madigan (born in Chicago, Illinois, September 11, 1950) acted in movies like Love Child (1982), Streets of Fire (1984) by Walter Hill, Places in the Heart (1984) by Robert Benton with Sally Field, Alamo Bay (1985) by Louis Malle with Ed Harris, Twice in a Lifetime (1985) with Gene Hackman, Field of Dreams (1989) with Kevin Costner, Pollock (2000) directed by and starring Ed Harris, Gone Baby Gone (2007) by Ben Affleck, Frontera (2014), Rules Don’t Apply (2016) by Warren Beatty, The Last Full Measure (2019).

On television, she acted in TV movies like Roe vs. Wade (1989), Riders of the Purple Sage (1996) from the 1912 novel by Zane Grey. She is married to Ed Harris.

1990 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Roe vs. Wade

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Twice in a Lifetime

1983 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Love Child
