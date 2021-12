Ana de Armas (born April 30, 1988 in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba) played Joi, the A.I.: Artificial Intelligence hologram girlfriend of Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 49 (2017) directed by Denis Villeneuve, Marta, the Latina caretaker of family patriarch (Christopher Plummer) in the whodunit comedy Knives Out (2019) directed by Rian Johnson.

Lea el perfil de Ana de Armas, Knives Out, por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Ana de Armas, “Knives Out” by Elisa Leonelli.