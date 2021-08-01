Angelina Jolie (born June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of Jon Voight, acted on television in George Wallace (1997) and Gia (1998), played a supporting role in the movie Girl, Interrupted (1999) starring Winona Ryder, directed by James Mangold from the 1993 memoir by Susanna Kaysen. She played video game action heroine in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). She starred with Clive Owen in Beyond Borders (2003) by Martin Campbell, with Colin Farrell in Alexander (2004) by Oliver Stone, with Brad Pitt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) by Doug Liman. She played Mariane Pearl in A Mighty Heart (2007) by Michael Winterbottom. She starred in Changeling (2008) directed by Clint Eastwood, Salt (2010) directed by Phillip Noyce. She played the witch in Maleficent (2014) based on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale by Charles Perrault, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), a firefighter in Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) by Taylor Sheridan, the warrior Thena in Marvel Comic's Eternals (2021) directed by Chloé Zhao. Jolie directed Unbroken (2014) from the true-life story of Louis Zamperini, First They Killed My Father (2017) from the memoir by Loung Ung.