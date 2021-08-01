Golden Globes logo

Angelina Jolie (born June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of Jon Voight, acted on television in George Wallace (1997) and Gia (1998), played a supporting role in the movie Girl, Interrupted (1999) starring Winona Ryder, directed by James Mangold from the 1993 memoir by Susanna Kaysen. She played video game action heroine in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). She starred with Clive Owen in Beyond Borders (2003) by Martin Campbell, with Colin Farrell in Alexander (2004) by Oliver Stone, with Brad Pitt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) by Doug Liman. She played Mariane Pearl in A Mighty Heart (2007) by Michael Winterbottom. She starred in Changeling (2008) directed by Clint Eastwood, Salt (2010) directed by Phillip Noyce. She played the witch in Maleficent (2014) based on the Sleeping Beauty fairytale by Charles Perrault, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), a firefighter in Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) by Taylor Sheridan, the warrior Thena in Marvel Comic's Eternals (2021) directed by Chloé Zhao. Jolie directed Unbroken (2014) from the true-life story of Louis Zamperini, First They Killed My Father (2017) from the memoir by Loung Ung.

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Girl, Interrupted

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Gia

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
George Wallace

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
First They Killed My Father

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
In the Land of Blood and Honey

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tourist, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Changeling

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mighty Heart, A
