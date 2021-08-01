Golden Globes logo

Anjelica Huston (born July 8, 1951 in Santa Monica, California) daughter of John Huston, granddaughter of Walter Huston, acted in Prizzi’s Honor (1985) with Jack Nicholson, and in The Dead (1987), both directed by her father. She starred in Enemies, A Love Story (1989) by Paul Mazursky, with John Cusack and Annette Bening in The Grifters (1990) by Stephen Frears, The Witches (1990) directed by Nichola Roeg from the children’s novel by Roald Dahl. She played Morticia in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). She was directed by Woody Allen in Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993), by Sean Penn in The Crossing Guard (1995), by Wes Anderson in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

She directed Bastard Out of Carolina (1996), Agnes Browne (1999), Riding the Bus with My Sister (2005).

On television Huston acted in Lonesome Dove (1989), Family Pictures (1993), Iron Jawed Angels (2004), Smash (2012-2013), Transparent (2015-2016).

2005 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Iron Jawed Angels

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Crossing Guard, The

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Family Pictures

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Addams Family Values

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Addams Family, The

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Grifters, The

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Lonesome Dove

1986 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Prizzi's Honor
