Golden Globes logo

Anthony Quinn

5 Nominations

Antonio Rodolfo Quinn Oaxaca, born April 21, 1915 in Chihuahua, Mexico, died June 3, 2011, played Marlon Brando’s brother in Viva Zapata! (1952) by Elia Kazan, co-starred with Giulietta Masina in La Strada (1954) by Federico Fellini, was Van Gogh’s friend Paul Gaugin in Lust for Life (1956) by Vincent Minnelli with Kirk Douglas, acted with Anna Magnani in Wild Is the Wind (1957) by George Cooker, with Charlton Heston in The Buccaneer (1958) by Cecil B. deMille, with Gregory Peck and David Niven in The Guns of Navarone (1961), with Peter O’Toole in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) by David Lean. He was unforgettable as Zorba the Greek (1964). He played the Pope in The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968) by Michael Anderson, an Italian mayor in The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) by Stanley Kramer, a crime boss in Revenge (1990) by Tony Scott with Kevin Costner. On television he was a Mafia boss in Gotti (1996) with Armand Assante.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Anthony Quinn, 1987 by Philip Berk

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Anthony Quinn

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Gotti

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Secret of Santa Vittoria, The

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Zorba The Greek

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lawrence of Arabia

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Lust For Life
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.