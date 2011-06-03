Anthony Quinn

Antonio Rodolfo Quinn Oaxaca, born April 21, 1915 in Chihuahua, Mexico, died June 3, 2011, played Marlon Brando’s brother in Viva Zapata! (1952) by Elia Kazan, co-starred with Giulietta Masina in La Strada (1954) by Federico Fellini, was Van Gogh’s friend Paul Gaugin in Lust for Life (1956) by Vincent Minnelli with Kirk Douglas, acted with Anna Magnani in Wild Is the Wind (1957) by George Cooker, with Charlton Heston in The Buccaneer (1958) by Cecil B. deMille, with Gregory Peck and David Niven in The Guns of Navarone (1961), with Peter O’Toole in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) by David Lean. He was unforgettable as Zorba the Greek (1964). He played the Pope in The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968) by Michael Anderson, an Italian mayor in The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) by Stanley Kramer, a crime boss in Revenge (1990) by Tony Scott with Kevin Costner. On television he was a Mafia boss in Gotti (1996) with Armand Assante.

