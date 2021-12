Anthony Ramos Martinez (born in New York City, November 1, 1991) acted on stage in Hamilton, the 2015 musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the 2020 filmed play. He was cast by Jon Chu as Usnavi in the movie version of In the Heights (2021) from the 2008 musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He acted in A Star Is Born (2018) with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. On television, he appeared in the series In Treatment (2021) with Uzo Aduba