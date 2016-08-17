Golden Globes logo

Arthur Hiller

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Director Arthur Hiller, Golden Globe winner

Arthur Hiller (born in Edmonton, Canada, November 22, 1923, died August 17, 2016) directed movies like Love Story (1970) with Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal, The Americanization of Emily (1964) with James Garner and Julie Andrews, Plaza Suite (1971) from the 1968 play by Neil Simon, The Man in the Glass Booth (1975) with Maximilian Schell, Silver Streak (1976) with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, The In-Laws (1979) with Alan Arkin and Peter Falk, Outrageous Fortune (1987) with Shelley Long and Bette Midler.

1971 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Love Story
