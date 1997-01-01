Golden Globes logo

Barry Levinson (born April 6, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland) wrote screenplays for the comedies directed by Mel Brooks Silent Movie (1976) and High Anxiety (1977), he wrote and directed four films set in Baltimore: Diner (1982), Tin Men (1987), Avalon (1990), Liberty Heights (1999). He directed The Natural (1984) starring Robert Redford, Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) with Robin Williams, Rain Man (1988) with Dustin Hoffmann and Tom Cruise, Bugsy (1991) with Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, Wag the Dog (1997) with Dustin Hoffmann and Robert De Niro. He also directed The Humbling (2014) with Al Pacino, Rock the Kasbah (2015) with Bill Murray.

For television Levinson directed You Don’t Know Jack (2010) with Al Pacino as Jack Kevorkian, The Wizard of Lies (2017) with Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff, Paterno (2018) with Al Pacino as football coach Joe Paterno.

 

2011 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
You Don't Know Jack

1992 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Bugsy

1991 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Avalon

1989 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Rain Man
