Beanie Feldstein

Elizabeth Feldstein (born June 24, 1993, in Los Angeles, California), sister of actor Jonah Hill, acted with Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (2017) directed by Greta Gerwig, with Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart (2019) directed by Olivia Wilde. She starred in How to Build a Girl (2019) from the 2014 novel by Caitlin Moran, she acted in The Humans (2021). On television, she played Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021).

