Beanie Feldstein

1 Nominations

Elizabeth Feldstein (born June 24, 1993, in Los Angeles, California), sister of actor Jonah Hill, acted with Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (2017) directed by Greta Gerwig, with Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart (2019) directed by Olivia Wilde. She starred in How to Build a Girl (2019) from the 2014 novel by Caitlin Moran, she acted in The Humans (2021). On television, she played Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021). 

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Beanie Feldstein Booksmart by Philip Berk.

Lea Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart, por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Booksmart
