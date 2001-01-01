Sir Ben Kingsley (born December 31, 1943 in Snainton, England) started his acting career on stage and British television. He played Gandhi in the 1982 biopic by Richard Attenborough, he acted in Bugsy (1991) by Barry Levinson with Warren Beatty, Schindler’s List (1993) by Steven Spielberg with Liam Neeson, Sexy Beast (2000), House of Sand and Fog (2003) with Jennifer Connelly, Elegy (2008) directed by Isabel Coixet from 2001 novel The Dying Animal by Philip Roth, Shutter Island (2010) by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio. He starred in Hugo (2011) directed by Martin Scorsese from the 2007 book The Invention of Hugo Cabret by Brian Selznick, Learning to Drive (2014) by Isabel Coixet with Patricia Clarkson, The Walk (2015) by Robert Zemeckis with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He played the villain Mandarin in Iron Man 3 (2013) by Shane Black with Robert Downey, Jr. He played Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai in War Machine (2017) with Brad Pitt. He acted in Lockdown (2021) by Doug Liman.

On television Kingsley acted in Anne Frank: The Whole Story (2001), Mrs. Harris (2007) with Annette Bening.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Ben Kingsley, 1983 by Philip Berk.