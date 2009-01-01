Benjamin “Ben” Whishaw (born October 14, 1980 in Clifton, England) played poet John Keats in Bright Star (2009) by Jane Campion with Abbie Cornish, acted in Cloud Atlas (2012) by the Wachowskis and Tom Tywker, The Lobster (2015) by Yorgos Lanthimos, Suffragette (2015) by Sarah Gavron, The Danish Girl (2015) by Tom Hooper, Mary Poppins Returns (2018) by Rob Marshall. He played Q in the James Bond films with Daniel Craig, Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). On television he acted with Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal (2018).