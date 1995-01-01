Golden Globes logo

Benicio del Toro

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Benicio Del Toro

Benicio del Toro Sánchez (born February 19, 1967 in San Germán, Puerto Rico) acted in The Usual Suspects (1995) by Bryan Singer, Excess Baggage (1997) with Alicia Silverstone, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) directed by Terry Gilliam from the 1971 novel by Hunter Thompson, Traffic (2000) by Steven Soderberg, 21 Grams (2003) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) by Suzanne Blier with Halle Berry. He played Che Guevara in Che (2008) by Steven Soderberg, acted in The Wolfman (2010) with Antony Hopkins, with Emily Blunt in Sicario (2015) by Denis Villeneuve. He played a villain in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), acted in the sequel: Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) with Josh Brolin, No Sudden Move (2021) by Steven Soderbergh, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson.

On television he acted with Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora (2018) directed by Ben Stiller.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Traffic
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.