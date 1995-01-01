Benicio del Toro Sánchez (born February 19, 1967 in San Germán, Puerto Rico) acted in The Usual Suspects (1995) by Bryan Singer, Excess Baggage (1997) with Alicia Silverstone, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) directed by Terry Gilliam from the 1971 novel by Hunter Thompson, Traffic (2000) by Steven Soderberg, 21 Grams (2003) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Things We Lost in the Fire (2007) by Suzanne Blier with Halle Berry. He played Che Guevara in Che (2008) by Steven Soderberg, acted in The Wolfman (2010) with Antony Hopkins, with Emily Blunt in Sicario (2015) by Denis Villeneuve. He played a villain in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), acted in the sequel: Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) with Josh Brolin, No Sudden Move (2021) by Steven Soderbergh, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson.

On television he acted with Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora (2018) directed by Ben Stiller.