William “Billy” Crudup (born in Manhasset, New York, July 8, 1968) acted in movies like Inventing the Abbots (1997), Without Limits (1998) by Robert Towne, The Hi-Lo Country (1998) by Stephen Frears, Almost Famous (2000) by Cameron Crowe, Charlotte Gray (2001) by Gilliam Armstrong with Cate Blanchett, Big Fish (2003) by Tim Burton, Stage Beauty (2004) with Claire Danes, Public Enemies (2009) by Michael Mann, Eat Pray Love (2010) with Julia Roberts, Spotlight (2015) by Tom McCarthy, Jackie (2016) by Pablo Larraín with Natalie Portman, 20th Century Women (2016) by Mike Mills, After the Wedding (2019) by Bart Freundlich with Julianne Moore, Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019) by Richard Linklater. On television, he acted in The Morning Show (2019-2021) with Reese Witherspoon.