Golden Globes logo

Billy Porter

3 Nominations

Billy Porter (born September 21, 1969 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University College of Fine Arts with a BFA in Drama as well as a certification from the graduate-level Professional Program in Screenwriting at UCLA. During the summers of 1985-1987, he was a member of an entertainment group called “Flash” which performed daily at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania.

He achieved fame performing on Broadway before starting a solo career as a singer. He received critical acclaim for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots (2013), Miss Saigon (1991), Grease! (1994), Topdog/Underdog (2004), Jesus Christ Superstar (1998), Dreamgirls (2004), and Little Shop of Horrors (2004). He has also appeared in films like Twisted (1997), The First Wives Club (1996), The Humbling (2014) and on television like Shake, Rattle and Roll: An American Love Story (1999), The Big C (2012), and Billy Porter: Broadway & Soul (2015).

In 2018, he starred in the FX show, Pose, in the role of Pray Tell. He is joining the cast of American Horror Story for its eighth season, subtitled Apocalypse. He is also appearing in the comedy Limited Partners (2019) with Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Pose

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Pose

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Pose
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.