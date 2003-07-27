Leslie Townes "Bob" Hope (born in London, England, May 29, 1903, died July 27, 2003) is one of the most popular comedians of American movies and television. He started in vaudeville and radio, then Paramount cast him in The Big Broadcast of 1938 with W. C. Fields, The Cat and the Canary (1939) with Paulette Goddard, My Favorite Brunette (1947) with Dorothy Lamour, The Pale Face (1948) with Jane Russell, and a series of “road” movies with Bing Crosby from 1940 to 1962.

