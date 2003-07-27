Golden Globes logo

Leslie Townes "Bob" Hope (born in London, England, May 29, 1903, died July 27, 2003) is one of the most popular comedians of American movies and television. He started in vaudeville and radio, then Paramount cast him in The Big Broadcast of 1938 with W. C. Fields, The Cat and the Canary (1939) with Paulette Goddard, My Favorite Brunette (1947) with Dorothy Lamour, The Pale Face (1948) with Jane Russell, and a series of “road” movies with Bing Crosby from 1940 to 1962.

1963 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Bob Hope

1958 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Bob Hope

1962 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bachelor In Paradise

1961 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Facts of Life, The
