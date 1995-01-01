Golden Globes logo

Brendan Gleeson (born March 29, 1955 in Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish character actor. He played supporting roles in Braveheart (1995) by Mel Gibson, Michael Collins (1996) by Neil Jordan, Gangs of New York (2002) by Martin Scorsese, 28 Days Later (2002) by Danny Boyle, Cold Mountain (2003) by Anthony Minghella, Troy (2004) by Wolfgang Petersen. He acted in In Bruges (2008) with Colin Farrell, Albert Nobbs (2011) with Glenn Close, Edge of Tomorrow (2014) with Tom Cruise, Suffragette (2015) with Carey Mulligan, In the Heart of the Sea (2015) by Ron Howard with Chris Hemsworth, Frankie (2019) with Isabelle Huppert. He played Alastor Moody in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007). He starred in The General (1998) by John Boorman, Into the Storm (2009), The Guard (2011), Calvary (2014).

On television Gleeson played Winston Churchill in Into the Storm (2009), Donald Trump in The Comey Rule (2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Comey Rule, The

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Guard, The

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Into The Storm

2009 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
In Bruges
