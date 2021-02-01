Golden Globes logo

Bryan Cranston (born March 7, 1956 in Hollywood, California) acted on television in the series Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006), Breaking Bad (2003-2013). He acted in movies like Drive (2011) with Ryan Gosling, The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) with Matthew McConaughey, Argo (2012) with Ben Affleck and Total Recall (2012) with Colin Farrell.  In 2015 Cranston starred in Trumbo as the blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, in 2016 he reprised his stage role of President Lyndon Johnson in the TV movie All the Way, starred in the drama The Infiltrator and in the comedy Why Him? with James Franco. He acted in Last Flag Flying (2017) by Richard Linklater, The Upside (2019) with Kevin Hart, remake of the French film The Untouchables (2011). On television he starred in Your Honor (2020-2021).

Read Bryan Cranston by Janet R. Nepales.

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Breaking Bad

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Your Honor

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
All the Way

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Trumbo

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Breaking Bad

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Breaking Bad

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Breaking Bad

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Malcolm in the Middle
