Bryan Cranston (born March 7, 1956 in Hollywood, California) acted on television in the series Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006), Breaking Bad (2003-2013). He acted in movies like Drive (2011) with Ryan Gosling, The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) with Matthew McConaughey, Argo (2012) with Ben Affleck and Total Recall (2012) with Colin Farrell. In 2015 Cranston starred in Trumbo as the blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, in 2016 he reprised his stage role of President Lyndon Johnson in the TV movie All the Way, starred in the drama The Infiltrator and in the comedy Why Him? with James Franco. He acted in Last Flag Flying (2017) by Richard Linklater, The Upside (2019) with Kevin Hart, remake of the French film The Untouchables (2011). On television he starred in Your Honor (2020-2021).

