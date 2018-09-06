Golden Globes logo

Burt Reynolds

7 Nominations
2 Wins

Burton “Burt” Reynolds (born February 11, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan, died September 6, 2018) acted in Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman with Jon Voight, The Longest Yard (1974) by Robert Aldrich, Lucky Lady (1975) by Stanley Donen with Gene Hackman and Liza Minnelli, Semi-Tough (1977) by Michael Ritchie, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) with Sally Field and sequels, Hooper (1978), Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula with Jill Clayburg and Candice Bergen, The Cannonball Run (1981), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Dolly Parton, Heat (1986), Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson. He directed Gator (1976), a sequel to White Lightning (1973), The End (1978), The Last Producer (1980). On television Reynolds acted in Gunsmoke (1962-1965), Dan August (1970-1972), Evening Shade (1990-1994).

Read In Memoriam: Burt Reynolds, Golden Globe winner, 1936-2018 by Ana Maria Bahiana.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Boogie Nights

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Evening Shade

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Evening Shade

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Evening Shade

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Starting Over

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Longest Yard

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Dan August
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.