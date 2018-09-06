Burton “Burt” Reynolds (born February 11, 1936 in Lansing, Michigan, died September 6, 2018) acted in Deliverance (1972) by John Boorman with Jon Voight, The Longest Yard (1974) by Robert Aldrich, Lucky Lady (1975) by Stanley Donen with Gene Hackman and Liza Minnelli, Semi-Tough (1977) by Michael Ritchie, Smokey and the Bandit (1977) with Sally Field and sequels, Hooper (1978), Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula with Jill Clayburg and Candice Bergen, The Cannonball Run (1981), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Dolly Parton, Heat (1986), Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson. He directed Gator (1976), a sequel to White Lightning (1973), The End (1978), The Last Producer (1980). On television Reynolds acted in Gunsmoke (1962-1965), Dan August (1970-1972), Evening Shade (1990-1994).
Read In Memoriam: Burt Reynolds, Golden Globe winner, 1936-2018 by Ana Maria Bahiana.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1998 Winner
1998 Winner
1992 Winner
1992 Winner
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
1991 Nominee
1991 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
1975 Nominee
1975 Nominee
1971 Nominee
1971 Nominee