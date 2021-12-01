Golden Globe nominee Carlo Siliotto was born in Rome where he accomplished his studies in composition under the guidance of Daniele Paris.

He founded the band "Canzoniere del Lazio" (1973-1980) for which he adapted and revisited traditional folk music from Southern Italy and from the Mediterranean in general, to produce a new sound mixing different languages and traditions.

With his group, he produced six albums and toured many countries, particularly Africa where he had the opportunity to collaborate with remarkable musicians. In the 80s he continued performing with new ensembles and working, at the same time, as a composer, arranger and producer. Carlo has written music for every kind of ensemble, spanning from symphonic orchestra to the ancient instruments of Central Asia.

In 1984 he decided to focus his activity on scoring movies. Above 120 so far.

Throughout the years he collected several awards and nominations including in 2007 a Golden Globe nomination for Nomad the Warrior by Sergei Bodrov and Ivan Passer.

In 2021 he received a Hollywood Music in Media Awards nomination for QAZAQ- History of The Golden Man by Igor Lopatonok starring Oliver Stone and the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev.

Carlo currently lives and works in Los Angeles and is an executive member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.