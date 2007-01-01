Golden Globes logo

Casey Affleck (born in Falmouth, Massachusetts August 12, 1975) played the killer in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) opposite Brad Pitt, starred in Gone Baby Gone (2007) directed by his older brother Ben Affleck, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) with Rooney Mara, Out of the Furnace (2013) with Christian Bale, The Finest Hours (2016) with Chris Pine, Manchester by the Sea (2016) directed by Kenneth Lonergan. He acted in The Old Man & the Gun (2018) with Robert Redford, The World to Come (2021) with Vanessa Kirby, Our Friend (2021).

Read Casey Affleck by Elisabeth Sereda.

Read Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea by Mario Amaya in Spanish.

 

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Manchester by the Sea

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The
