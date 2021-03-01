Cate Blanchett (born in Melbourne, Australia, May 14, 1969) was first noticed in Oscar and Lucinda (1997) by Australian director Gillian Armstrong; she won a Golden Globe for Elizabeth (1998) by Shekhar Kapur. She played Elf Queen Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001, 2002, 2003) by Peter Jackson, reprised this role in The Hobbit trilogy (2012, 2013, 2014). Blanchett’s other notable credits: The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) by Anthony Minghella, Bandits (2001) by Barry Levinson, The Missing (2003) by Ron Howard, Veronica Guerin (2004) by Joel Schumacher, The Aviator (2004) by Martin Scorsese, Notes on a Scandal (2007) with Judi Dench, Babel (2006) by Alejandro Gonzáles Iñarritu and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) by David Fincher both with Brad Pitt, Hanna (2011) by Joe Wright. She won Golden Globes for Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen and I’m Not There (2007) by Todd Haynes. She starred in Carol (2015) by Todd Haynes with Rooney Mara, in Truth (2015) with Robert Redford, played Hela, goddess of death, in Thor: Ragnarock (2017). She acted in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross with Sandra Bullock, The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018) with Jack Black, Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019) directed by Richard Linklater from the novel by Maria Semple, Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro, Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

On television Blanchett played Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America (2020), Pat Masters in Stateless (2020).

