Golden Globes logo

Cate Blanchett

11 Nominations
3 Wins

Cate Blanchett (born in Melbourne, Australia, May 14, 1969) was first noticed in Oscar and Lucinda (1997) by Australian director Gillian Armstrong; she won a Golden Globe for Elizabeth (1998) by Shekhar Kapur. She played Elf Queen Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001, 2002, 2003) by Peter Jackson, reprised this role in The Hobbit trilogy (2012, 2013, 2014).  Blanchett’s other notable credits: The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) by Anthony Minghella, Bandits (2001) by Barry Levinson, The Missing (2003) by Ron Howard, Veronica Guerin (2004) by Joel Schumacher, The Aviator (2004) by Martin Scorsese, Notes on a Scandal (2007) with Judi Dench, Babel (2006) by Alejandro Gonzáles Iñarritu and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) by David Fincher both with Brad Pitt, Hanna (2011) by Joe Wright. She won Golden Globes for Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen and I’m Not There (2007) by Todd Haynes. She starred in Carol (2015) by Todd Haynes with Rooney Mara, in Truth (2015) with Robert Redford, played Hela, goddess of death, in Thor: Ragnarock (2017). She acted in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross with Sandra Bullock, The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018) with Jack Black, Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019) directed by Richard Linklater from the novel by Maria Semple, Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro, Don’t Look Up (2021) by Adam McKay.

On television Blanchett played Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America (2020), Pat Masters in Stateless (2020).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Tina Jøhnk Christensen.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Blue Jasmine

2008 Winner

2008 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
I'm Not There

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Elizabeth

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Mrs. America

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Where'd You Go, Bernadette

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Carol

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Elizabeth: The Golden Age

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Notes on a Scandal

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Aviator

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Veronica Guerin

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bandits
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.