Catherine O’Hara (born in Toronto, Canada, March 4, 1954) acted in and wrote for the Canadian comedy series SCTV (1976-1984), she acted in movies like After Hours (1985) by Martin Scorsese, Beetlejuice (1988) by Tim Burton, Home Alone (1990), Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan, Away We Go (2009) by Sam Mendes, in the movies by Christopher Guest Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2020), A Mighty Wind (2003), For Your Consideration (2006). On television she acted in Temple Grandin (2010) with Claire Danes, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2018), played Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020).