Charlize Theron (born August 7, 1975 in Benoni, South Africa) acted in The Devil’s Advocate (1977) by Taylor Hackford with Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino, Mighty Joe Young (1998) by Ron Underwood, The Cider House Rules (1999) directed by Lasse Hallstrom from the 1985 novel by John Irving, Reindeer Games (2000) by John Frankenheimer, The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) directed by Robert Redford. She starred in Monster (2003) by Patty Jenkins with Christina Ricci, North Country (2005) by Niki Caro, Young Adult (2011) by Jason Reitman, Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) by George Miller. She acted with Geoffrey Rush in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004-TV), with Tommy Lee Jones in In the Valley of Elah (2007) by Paul Haggis, with Michael Fassbender in Prometheus (2008) by Ridley Scott, with Chris Hemsworth in Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) and The Huntsman: Winter War (2016). Theron starred in Atomic Blonde (2017), Gringo (2018), Tully (2018) by Jason Reitman, Long Shot (2019) with Seth Rogen, Bombshell (2019) with Nicole Kidman, The Old Guard (2020).
Read Nominee Profile 2020: Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” by Silvia Bizio
