Charlton Heston (born John Charles Carter in Wilmette, Illinois, October 4, 1923, died April 5, 2008) starred in epic films like The Ten Commandments (1956) by Cecil B. deMille, Ben-Hur (1959) by William Wyler, El Cid (1961) with Sophia Loren, 55 Days at Peking (1963) with Ava Gardner, The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) with Rex Harrison, Khartoum (1966) with Laurence Olivier, Planet of the Apes (1968). He also acted in Dark City (1950) by William Dieterle, Touch of Evil (1958) by Orson Wells, The Big Country (1958) by William Wyler with Gregory Peck.

