Charlton Heston (born John Charles Carter in Wilmette, Illinois, October 4, 1923, died April 5, 2008) starred in epic films like The Ten Commandments (1956) by Cecil B. deMille, Ben-Hur (1959) by William Wyler, El Cid (1961) with Sophia Loren, 55 Days at Peking (1963) with Ava Gardner, The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965) with Rex Harrison, Khartoum (1966) with Laurence Olivier, Planet of the Apes (1968). He also acted in Dark City (1950) by William Dieterle, Touch of Evil (1958) by Orson Wells, The Big Country (1958) by William Wyler with Gregory Peck.

Read Charlton Heston Now a 'Legend of Hollywood'

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Charlton Heston, 1967 by Philip Berk

1967 Winner

1967 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Charlton Heston

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

World Film Favorites
Charlton Heston

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Pigeon That Took Rome

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ben-Hur

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ten Commandments, The
