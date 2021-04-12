Chiwetel Ejiofor (born in London, England, July 10, 1977, to Nigerian parents) gave a critically acclaimed performance in 12 Years a Slave (2013) directed by Steve McQueen. He had been cast by Steven Spielberg at age 19 in Amistad (1997), had break-out role in Dirty Pretty Things (2003) by Stephen Frears, was directed by Woody Allen in Melinda Melinda (2005), by John Singleton in Four Brothers (2005), by Spike Lee in Inside Man (2006) with Jodie Foster, by Alfonso Cuarón in Children of Men (2006) with Clive Owen, by Ridley Scott in American Gangster (2007) with Denzel Washington, by Roland Emmerich in 2012 (2009), by Philip Noyce in Salt (2010) with Angelina Jolie, by Ridley Scott in The Martian (2015) with Matt Damon. He co-starred with Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts in Secret in Their Eyes (2015), with Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange (2016), with Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

Ejiofor made his directorial debut with The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019).

