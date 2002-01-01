Golden Globes logo

Christian Slater (born August 18, 1969 in New York, New York) first appeared on television at the age of eight when he did the ABC soap opera One Life to Live.

He made his big-screen debut when he played Billy Jean’s brother Binx in The Legend of Billie Jean (1985). From there, he has portrayed a monk’s apprentice alongside Sean Connery in The Name of the Rose (1986), as Jason “J.D.” Dean in the cult film Heathers (1988), as Will Scarlet in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), as Clarence Worley in the cult film True Romance (1993), as Daniel Molloy in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994), as Agent Vuckovich in the action film The River Murders (2011), as Craig Mackenzie in Soldiers of Fortune (2012) and as Marcus Baptiste in the action thriller Bullet to the Head (2013), biographer Nathaniel Bone in The Wife (2018) with Glenn Close and Jonathan Price.

On television, he appeared in The West Wing (2002), Alias (2002), starred in Breaking In (2011), Mind Games (2014). Slater received acclaim for his role in the television series Mr. Robot (2015-2019) where he played a computer hacker who has a band of hackers called fsociety. He acted in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (2020) with Amanda Peet, Dr. Death (2021).

 

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mr. Robot

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mr. Robot

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mr. Robot
