Constance Wu (born March 22, 1982 in Richmond, Virginia, her parents are from Taiwan) starred with Henry Golding in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) directed by Jon Chu from the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers (2019).

On television, she acted with Randall Park in the comedy series Fresh Off the Boat (2015-2019).

