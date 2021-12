Corey Stoll (born in New York City, March 14, 1976) acted in movies like Salt (2010) by Philip Noyce, Midnight in Paris (2011) and Café Society (2016) by Woody Allen, The Bourne Legacy (2012) by Tony Gilroy, This Is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, The Good Lie (2014) with Reese Witherpsoon, The Report (2019), The Many Saints of Newark (2021). He played Yellowjacket in Marvel Comics Ant-Man (2015), Buzz Aldrin in First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle, Lieutenant Schrank in West Side Story (2021) directed by Steven Spielberg.

On television Stall acted in Law & Order: LA (2010-2011), House of Cards (2013), The Strain (2014-2017), Billions (2021), Scenes from a Marriage (2021).