Costa-Gavras

Costa-Gravas (born Konstantinos Gavras in Loutras Iraias, Greece, February 12, 1933) directed political movies like Z (1969) with Jean-Louis Trintigant, L’Aveau (The Confession, 1970), State of Siege (1972) with Ives Montand, Section spécial (Special Section, 1975), Missing (1982) with Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek, Music Box (1989) with Armin Mueller-Stahl and Jessica Lange, Amen. (2002).

1970 Winner

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Z

1983 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Missing

1983 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Missing

1976 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Special Section

1974 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
State of Siege

1971 Nominee

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Confession, The
