Costa-Gavras

Costa-Gravas (born Konstantinos Gavras in Loutras Iraias, Greece, February 12, 1933) directed political movies like Z (1969) with Jean-Louis Trintigant, L’Aveau (The Confession, 1970), State of Siege (1972) with Ives Montand, Section spécial (Special Section, 1975), Missing (1982) with Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek, Music Box (1989) with Armin Mueller-Stahl and Jessica Lange, Amen. (2002).
1970 Winner
Foreign Film - Foreign LanguageZ
1983 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureMissing
1983 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureMissing
1976 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Special Section
1974 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)State of Siege
1971 Nominee
Foreign Film - Foreign LanguageConfession, The