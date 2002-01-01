Costa-Gavras

Costa-Gravas (born Konstantinos Gavras in Loutras Iraias, Greece, February 12, 1933) directed political movies like Z (1969) with Jean-Louis Trintigant, L’Aveau (The Confession, 1970), State of Siege (1972) with Ives Montand, Section spécial (Special Section, 1975), Missing (1982) with Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek, Music Box (1989) with Armin Mueller-Stahl and Jessica Lange, Amen. (2002).