7 Nominations
4 Wins
Cybill Shepherd (born February 18, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee) acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) directed by Peter Bogdanovich from the 1966 novel by Larry McMurtry, The Heartbreak Kid (1972) directed by Elaine May from screenplay by Neil Simon, Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975) both by Bogdanovich, Taxi Driver (1976) by Martin Scorsese. On television she starred in the comedy series Moonlighting (1985-1989) with Bruce Willis, and in Cybill (1995-1998).
1996 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill
1996 Winner
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill
1987 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesMoonlighting
1986 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesMoonlighting
1997 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesCybill
1988 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesMoonlighting
1972 Nominee
New Star Of The Year - ActressLast Picture Show, The