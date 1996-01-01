Cybill Shepherd (born February 18, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee) acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) directed by Peter Bogdanovich from the 1966 novel by Larry McMurtry, The Heartbreak Kid (1972) directed by Elaine May from screenplay by Neil Simon, Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975) both by Bogdanovich, Taxi Driver (1976) by Martin Scorsese. On television she starred in the comedy series Moonlighting (1985-1989) with Bruce Willis, and in Cybill (1995-1998).