Cybill Shepherd

7 Nominations
4 Wins
Cybill Shepherd

Cybill Shepherd (born February 18, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee) acted in The Last Picture Show (1971) directed by Peter Bogdanovich from the 1966 novel by Larry McMurtry, The Heartbreak Kid (1972) directed by Elaine May from screenplay by Neil Simon, Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975) both by Bogdanovich, Taxi Driver (1976) by Martin Scorsese. On television she starred in the comedy series Moonlighting (1985-1989) with Bruce Willis, and in Cybill (1995-1998).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Moonlighting

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Moonlighting

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Cybill

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Moonlighting

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Last Picture Show, The
