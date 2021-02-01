Cynthia Nixon (born in New York City, April 9, 1966) acted on Broadway, she played Miranda in the TV series Sex and the City (1998-2004) and in the 2008 and 2010 movie versions, played Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV movie Warm Springs (2005) with Kenneth Branagh, Laura Linney’s friend in The Big C (2010-2011), the Governor’s press secretary in Ratched (2020) created by Ryan Murphy. In movies she played Emily Dickinson in A Quiet Passion (2016) by Terence Davies, Pierce Brosnan’s wife in The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) by Marc Webb.