Golden Globes logo

Cynthia Nixon

6 Nominations
Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon (born in New York City, April 9, 1966) acted on Broadway, she played Miranda in the TV series Sex and the City (1998-2004) and in the 2008 and 2010 movie versions, played Eleanor Roosevelt in the TV movie Warm Springs (2005) with Kenneth Branagh, Laura Linney’s friend in The Big C (2010-2011), the Governor’s press secretary in Ratched (2020) created by Ryan Murphy.  In movies she played Emily Dickinson in A Quiet Passion (2016) by Terence Davies, Pierce Brosnan’s wife in The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) by Marc Webb.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Ratched

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Warm Springs

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Sex and the City

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Sex and the City

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Sex and the City

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Sex and the City
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.