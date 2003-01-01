Daniel Brühl

Daniel César Martín Brühl Gonzales (born in Barcelona, Spain, June 16, 1978 of a German father and a Catalàn mother, raised in Cologne, Germany) had starred in European films like the German Good Bye, Lenin! (2003), the French Joyeux Noël (2005), the Spanish Salvador (2006). He was cast by Quentin Tarantino in Inglorious Basterds (2009). He played Formula 1 race car driver Nikki Lauda in Rush (2013) by Ron Howard with Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt, Daniel Domscheit-Berg, Julian Assange’s Wikileaks partner in The Fifth Estate (2013) by Bill Condon. He acted in A Most Wanted Man (2014) with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Burnt (2015) with Bradley Cooper, Woman in Gold (2015) with Helen Mirren. He played Baron Helmut Zemo in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War (2016) with Robert Evans and Robert Downey, Jr.

He acted with Jessica Chastain in The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) directed by Niki Caro. On television Brühl acted in The Alienist (2018) from the 1994 novel by Caleb Carr.

