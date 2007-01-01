Golden Globes logo

Daniel Kaluuya (born May 8, 1989 in London, England, from Ugandan parents) acted on British television in Skins (2007-2009), Psychoville (2009-2011), one episode of Black Mirror (2011). In movies, he acted in Johnny English Reborn (2011) with Rowan Atkinson, Kick Ass 2 (2013), Get Out (2017) directed by Jordan Peel. He will portray W'Kabi in Marvel’s Black Panther (2018) starring Chadwick Boseman, Widows (2018) by Steve McQueen, Queen & Slim (2019). He played Black Panther’s leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).

a el perfil de Kaluuya en español por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Daniel Kaluuya - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Nellee Holmes.

 

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Get Out
