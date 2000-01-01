4 Nominations
Diane Ladd (born Rose Diane Ladner in Laurel, Mississippi, November 29, 1935) is the mother of Laura Dern with ex-husband Bruce Dern. She acted in movies like Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) by Martin Scorsese, Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, Rambling Rose (1991) by Martha Coolidge, 28 Days (2000) by Betty Thomas. On television, she acted in the series Alice (1980-1981) and Enlightened (2011-2012).
1981 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionAlice
1992 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureRambling Rose
1991 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureWild at Heart
1975 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureAlice Doesn't Live Here Anymore