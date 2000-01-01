Diane Ladd (born Rose Diane Ladner in Laurel, Mississippi, November 29, 1935) is the mother of Laura Dern with ex-husband Bruce Dern. She acted in movies like Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) by Martin Scorsese, Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, Rambling Rose (1991) by Martha Coolidge, 28 Days (2000) by Betty Thomas. On television, she acted in the series Alice (1980-1981) and Enlightened (2011-2012).