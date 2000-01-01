Golden Globes logo

Diane Ladd

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Actress Diane Ladd, Golden Globe winner

Diane Ladd (born Rose Diane Ladner in Laurel, Mississippi, November 29, 1935) is the mother of Laura Dern with ex-husband Bruce Dern. She acted in movies like Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) by Martin Scorsese, Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, Rambling Rose (1991) by Martha Coolidge, 28 Days (2000) by Betty Thomas. On television, she acted in the series Alice (1980-1981) and Enlightened (2011-2012).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1981 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Alice

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Rambling Rose

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Wild at Heart

1975 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
