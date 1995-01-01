Dianne Wiest

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Diane Wiest (born in Kansas City, Missouri, March 28, 1946) was directed by Woody Allen in movies like Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Bullets Over Broadway (1994) and The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), by Ron Howard in Parenthood (1989), by Tim Burton in Edward Scissorhands (1990), by Jodie Foster in Little Man Tate (1991), by Mike Nichols in The Birdcage (1996), by Robert Redford in The Horse Whisperer (1998). She acted in Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh with Meryl Streep, I Care a Lot (2020) with Rosamund Pike. On television, Wiest acted in the series In Treatment (2008-2009), Life in Pieces (2015-2019).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1995 Winner
1995 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureBullets Over Broadway
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionIn Treatment
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureParenthood
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureHannah and Her Sisters