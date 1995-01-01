Dianne Wiest

Golden Globes logo

Diane Wiest (born in Kansas City, Missouri, March 28, 1946) was directed by Woody Allen in movies like Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Bullets Over Broadway (1994) and The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), by Ron Howard in Parenthood (1989), by Tim Burton in Edward Scissorhands (1990), by Jodie Foster in Little Man Tate (1991), by Mike Nichols in The Birdcage (1996), by Robert Redford in The Horse Whisperer (1998). She acted in Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh with Meryl Streep, I Care a Lot (2020) with Rosamund Pike. On television, Wiest acted in the series In Treatment (2008-2009), Life in Pieces (2015-2019).

1995 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Bullets Over Broadway

2009 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
In Treatment

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Parenthood

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hannah and Her Sisters
