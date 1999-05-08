Dirk Bogarde (born Derek van den Bogaerde in London, England, March 28, 1921, died May 8, 1999) first became popular with the film series Doctor in the House (1954-1963). He played Franz Liszt in Song Without End (1960), he was directed by Joseph Losey in The Servant (1963), King & Country (1964), Accident (1967) and The Go-Between (1970), by John Schlesinger in Darling (1965) with Julie Christie, by Luchino Visconti in The Damned (1969) and Death in Venice (1971), by Liliana Cavani in The Night Porter (1974) with Charlotte Rampling, by Alain Resnais in Providence (1977), by Rainer Werner Fassbinder in Despair (1978), by Bertrand Tavernier in Daddy Nostalgia (1990). On television he played writer Roald Dahl in The Patricia Neal Story (1981). He wrote nine volumes of memoirs.