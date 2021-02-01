Golden Globes logo

Don Cheadle

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Donald “Don” Cheadle (born November 29, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri) acted in Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) with Denzel Washington, Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Out of Sight (1998) with George Clooney, Traffic (2000) by Steven Soderbergh, Swordfish (2001) with John Travolta, Crash (2004) by Paul Haggis, Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) by Antoine Fuqua. He starred in Hotel Rwanda (2004). He played Sammy Davis Jr. in the HBO movie The Rat Pack (1998), acted in the trilogy directed by Steven Soderbergh: Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007). Cheadle directed Miles Ahead (2015) and starred as jazz musician Miles Davis. He played Colonel Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel films Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

On television he starred in the comedy series House of Lies (2012-2016), Black Monday (2019-2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
House of Lies

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Rat Pack, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Black Monday

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
House of Lies

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
House of Lies

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hotel Rwanda
