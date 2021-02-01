Donald “Don” Cheadle (born November 29, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri) acted in Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) with Denzel Washington, Boogie Nights (1997) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Out of Sight (1998) with George Clooney, Traffic (2000) by Steven Soderbergh, Swordfish (2001) with John Travolta, Crash (2004) by Paul Haggis, Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) by Antoine Fuqua. He starred in Hotel Rwanda (2004). He played Sammy Davis Jr. in the HBO movie The Rat Pack (1998), acted in the trilogy directed by Steven Soderbergh: Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007). Cheadle directed Miles Ahead (2015) and starred as jazz musician Miles Davis. He played Colonel Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel films Iron Man 2 (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

On television he starred in the comedy series House of Lies (2012-2016), Black Monday (2019-2020).