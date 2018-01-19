Golden Globes logo

Dorothy Malone

3 Nominations
Dorothy Malone

Dorothy Malone (born Mary Dorothy Maloney, in Chicago, Illinois, January 29, 1924, died January 19, 2018) acted in movies like Artists and Models (1955) with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, The Big Sleep (1946) with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Written on the Wind (1956) and The Tarnished Angels (1957) by Douglas Sirk with Rock Hudson, Man of a Thousand Faces (1957) with James Cagney as Lon Chaney. On television, she acted in Peyton Place (1964-1968).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Peyton Place (TV Series)

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Peyton Place (TV Series)

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Written on the Wind
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.