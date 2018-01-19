Dorothy Malone (born Mary Dorothy Maloney, in Chicago, Illinois, January 29, 1924, died January 19, 2018) acted in movies like Artists and Models (1955) with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, The Big Sleep (1946) with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Written on the Wind (1956) and The Tarnished Angels (1957) by Douglas Sirk with Rock Hudson, Man of a Thousand Faces (1957) with James Cagney as Lon Chaney. On television, she acted in Peyton Place (1964-1968).