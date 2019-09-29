Edward “Eddie” Murphy (born in Brooklyn, New York, April 3, 1961) started as a comedian on TV’s Saturday Night Live (1980-1984), starred in movies like 48 Hrs. (1982) by Walter Hill with Nick Nolte, Trading Places (1983) by John Landis with Dan Aykroyd, the Beverly Hills Cop series (1984-1994), Coming to America (1988) by John Landis, Boomerang (1992) by Reginald Hudlin, The Nutty Professor (1996) by Tom Shadyac, Dr. Dolittle (1998) by Betty Thomas, Bowfinger (1999) by Frank Oz with Steve Martin. He acted in the musical Dreamgirls (2006) directed by Bill Condon with Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson. In 2016 Eddie Murphy starred in the drama Mr. Church directed by Bruce Beresford. In 2019 he played 1970s actor/comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite is My Name.

