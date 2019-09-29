Golden Globes logo

Eddie Murphy

6 Nominations
1 Wins
Eddie Murphy

Edward “Eddie” Murphy (born in Brooklyn, New York, April 3, 1961) started as a comedian on TV’s Saturday Night Live (1980-1984), starred in movies like 48 Hrs. (1982) by Walter Hill with Nick Nolte, Trading Places (1983) by John Landis with Dan Aykroyd, the Beverly Hills Cop series (1984-1994), Coming to America (1988) by John Landis, Boomerang (1992) by Reginald Hudlin, The Nutty Professor (1996) by Tom Shadyac, Dr. Dolittle (1998) by Betty Thomas, Bowfinger (1999) by Frank Oz with Steve Martin.  He acted in the musical Dreamgirls (2006) directed by Bill Condon with Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson.  In 2016 Eddie Murphy starred in the drama Mr. Church directed by Bruce Beresford. In 2019 he played 1970s actor/comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite is My Name.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Eddie Murphy Dolemite Is My Name by Ruben V. Nepales.

Lea Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name by Gilda Baum Lappe.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Dreamgirls

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nutty Professor, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Beverly Hills Cop

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Trading Places

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
48 Hrs.
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.