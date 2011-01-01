Edgar Ramírez

Edgar Filiberto Ramirez Arellano (born March 25, 1977 in San Cristobal, Tachira, Venezuela) is an actor and former journalist. He studied communications at the Andres Bello Catholic University and then worked in media. He considered becoming a diplomat. But when Mexican writer-director Guillermo Arriaga praised a short film he had done, he decided to pursue his performing hobby as a career.

He appeared in the French-German biopic series Carlos (2010), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), The Counselor (2013), Joy (2015), Hands of Stone (2016) and The Girl on the Train (2016).

In 2017, Ramirez was signed to play Gianni Versace in the second season of anthology series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Lea el perfil de Edgar Ramirez por Gabriel Lerman.